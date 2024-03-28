Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.372 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Up 4.8 %

CNXC opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,481,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.