Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $384.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 468,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,714,832.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

