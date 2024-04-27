StockNews.com Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Telecom Argentina stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.86.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.76 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
