TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $418.90.

NYSE:BLD opened at $407.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

