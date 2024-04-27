Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $19.27

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INFY

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,356,000. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $71,409,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 857.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,701,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after buying an additional 2,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.