Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,896,829.10 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75.

On Monday, April 1st, Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 52.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 37,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 94,237 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

