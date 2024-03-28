Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,085. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

