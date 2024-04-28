Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.38

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and traded as high as $26.11. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3,661 shares traded.

Wilmar International Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.