Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NAII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

