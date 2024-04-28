Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Sandfire Resources America
