Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

About Sandfire Resources America

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.