Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,410. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.