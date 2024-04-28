Head to Head Review: Snail (SNAL) vs. Its Rivals

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is one of 425 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Snail to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $60.90 million -$9.09 million -4.46 Snail Competitors $1.78 billion $268.67 million 3.38

Analyst Recommendations

Snail’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Snail and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A Snail Competitors 2079 13489 25970 680 2.60

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Snail’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snail has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Snail has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10% Snail Competitors -80.72% -48.60% -7.89%

Summary

Snail competitors beat Snail on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

