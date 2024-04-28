Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$21.25 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.55. The company has a market cap of C$594.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.81 and a 52-week high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

