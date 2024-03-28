CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,054 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 430,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,259. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

