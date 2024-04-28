StockNews.com Lowers Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTIC. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NTIC stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

