Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

