SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

