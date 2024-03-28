Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,385,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 6,092,242 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.