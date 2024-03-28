Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.92. 435,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,642. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

