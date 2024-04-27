Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 466,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

