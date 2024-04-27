Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bank First by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFC. Hovde Group downgraded Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip R. Maples bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $78.86 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $798.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

