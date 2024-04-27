Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $329,000 Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viad by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVI opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. Viad Corp has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVI. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

