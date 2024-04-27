Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $217,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

