Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $225,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 31.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO opened at $11.05 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.