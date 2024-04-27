1,095 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

