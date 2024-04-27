Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

