First Pacific Financial Has $8.62 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 603.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,930 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

