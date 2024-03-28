Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.05. 1,392,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

