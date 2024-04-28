Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AELTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Adacel Technologies
