Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AELTF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

