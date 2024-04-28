Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0982 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $659.37 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.51 or 0.05194929 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00054482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

