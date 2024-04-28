Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.60 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

