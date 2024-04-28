adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 1,631,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,698.3 days.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. adidas has a 12 month low of $157.95 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

