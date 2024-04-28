adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 1,631,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,698.3 days.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. adidas has a 12 month low of $157.95 and a 12 month high of $250.00.
adidas Company Profile
