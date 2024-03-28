Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 41,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 94,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

