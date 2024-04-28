AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

