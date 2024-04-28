AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AAC Technologies Stock Performance
AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.41.
About AAC Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAC Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.