Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 920,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

