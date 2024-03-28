Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the February 29th total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,595. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.40. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIFI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

