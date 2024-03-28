Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 588904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

