HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ HPK opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $734,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,672,863 shares in the company, valued at $68,644,357.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 83.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
