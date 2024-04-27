FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $4.25

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.85 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

FIGS Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $285,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

