Informatica (NYSE:INFA) PT Lowered to $40.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Informatica has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Informatica in the third quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 297,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

