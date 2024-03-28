IFG Advisory LLC Buys 29,648 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.