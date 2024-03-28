IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 152,911 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,911 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.94 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

