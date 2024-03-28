Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 22nd, Digital Ltd Quint bought 22,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Digital Ltd Quint bought 46,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $600,780.00.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

