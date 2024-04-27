Head-To-Head Survey: Metallus (MTUS) versus Its Competitors

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Metallus to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metallus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion $69.40 million 14.62 Metallus Competitors $17.66 billion $1.33 billion 17.97

Metallus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% Metallus Competitors 6.47% 12.77% 6.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Metallus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Metallus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Metallus Competitors 351 1383 1557 58 2.39

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Metallus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metallus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus’ peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metallus peers beat Metallus on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

