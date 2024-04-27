Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

