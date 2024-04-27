Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $246.45 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.87 and its 200-day moving average is $231.08. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 34,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 43,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 128,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

