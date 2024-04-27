NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $71.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

