Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.32

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.32 and last traded at $106.01, with a volume of 12198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.84.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

