iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.80

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 4057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

