SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.56

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.56 and last traded at $155.56, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.23.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

